R, 169 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)Action/thriller. John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Starring Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgard and Laurence Fishburne.
‘Moving On’
R, 85 mins. (Paramount Theatre)Comedy. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way, Fonda’s character reunites with her great love as each woman learns to make peace with the past and each other.
‘The Lost King’
PG-13, 109 mins. (Paramount Theatre)Drama/comedy. In the archaeological find of a century, the remains of King Richard III — presumed scattered over 500 years ago — were discovered beneath a parking lot in Leicester in 2012. The search had been conceived and motivated by an amateur historian, Philippa Langley, whose passion and unrelenting research were met with skepticism. Starring Sally Hawkins and Harry Lloyd.
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’
PG-13, 130 mins. (Meadowview Theatre)Comedy/action/fantasy. Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying “Shazam!”, are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, who they must stop from using a weapon that could destroy the world. Starring Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer.
‘Scream VI’
R, 123 mins. (Meadowview Theatre)Horror/thriller. Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage. Starring Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Courtney Cox.
‘Champions’
PG-13, 124 mins. (Paramount Theatre)Drama/comedy. A heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined. Starring Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson and Cheech Marin.
‘Creed III’
PG-13, 116 mins. (Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)Drama. Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose. Starring Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.
‘Jesus Revolution’
NR, 120 mins. (Meadowview Theatre)Drama. The story of one young hippie’s quest in the 1970s for belonging and liberation that leads not only to peace, love, and rock and roll, but that sets into motion a new counterculture crusade — a Jesus Movement — changing the course of history. Starring Joel Courtney, Kelsey Grammer and Anna Grace.
‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’
PG, 102 mins. (Meadowview Theatre)Animation/adventure/comedy. Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Starring voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.
