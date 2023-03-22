‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

R, 169 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre) Action/thriller. John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Starring Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgard and Laurence Fishburne.

‘Moving On’

Recommended for you