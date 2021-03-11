‘Boogie’
R, 89 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Drama. Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, N.Y., dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation. Starring Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige and Pamelyn Chee.
‘Chaos Walking’
PG-13, 108 mins. (Cinemark 10) Action/adventure. In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt discovers Viola, a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets. Starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley and Nick Jonas.
‘Tom & Jerry’
PG, 101 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Animated/live-action comedy. A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña and Rob Delaney.
‘The Marksman’
PG-13, 108 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/thriller. Jim is a former Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border. But his peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. Starring Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick and Juan Pablo Raba.
Review from Vulture: “As a bare-minimum action flick, “The Marksman” is mostly serviceable.”
‘The Croods: A New Age’
PG, 95 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Family/animation/comedy. Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans — a family that’s a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. Starring Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds.
Review from Slant Magazine: “The screenplay manages to strike a relatively deft balance between its character moments and the comedy-adventure set pieces that are the film’s real raison d’être.”
‘The Little Things’
R, 128 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Thriller, crime/drama. Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who’s terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case. Starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.
Review from Rolling Stone: “[“The Little Things”] knows it has a job to do, and it does that job well. It entertains.”
‘Wonder Woman 1984’
PG-13, 151 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/adventure/fantasy. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.
Review from Newsday: “A serviceable sequel, elevated by its radiant leading lady and an over-the-top villain.”
