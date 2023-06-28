‘Indiana Jones 5: The Dial of Destiny’

PG-13, 142 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre) Adventure/action. Daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter, he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who works for NASA. Starring Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’

Recommended for you