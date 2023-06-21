‘No Hard Feelings’

R, 103 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Comedy/romance. Maddie thinks she’s found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all. Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman.

‘Asteroid City’

