‘Haunted Mansion’

PG-13, 122 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Comedy/fantasy. Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. Starring Rosario Dawson and Danny DeVito.

‘Talk to Me’

Recommended for you