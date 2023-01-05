‘M3GAN’

PG-13, 102 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Horror/thriller/sci-fi. M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences. Starring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Ronny Chieng.

‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’

