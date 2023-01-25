‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
R, 114 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Drama/comedy. Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon.
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
R, 139 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Action/comedy/sci-fi. An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Unfortunately, this sweeps her up into an even bigger adventure when she finds herself lost in the infinite worlds of the multiverse. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Jonathan Ke Quan.
‘Fear’
R, 100 mins. (Meadowview Theatre) Horror. In this psychological horror film, a group of friends gather for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest faces their own worst fear. Starring Joseph Sikora, Ruby Modine and Iddo Goldberg.
‘Tár’
R, 148 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Drama/music. Renowned musician Lydia Tár is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. When all elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia’s adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother. Starring Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss and Noémie Merlant.
‘Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist’
NR, 105 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Special event/drama. After millions of people vanish and the world falls into chaos, a charismatic leader rises to lead the UN. However, his intentions are more sinister than they appear. Starring Kevin Sorbo, Neal McDonough and Sarah Fischer.
‘Missing’
PG-13, 111 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Drama/thriller/mystery. When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Starring Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida and Ken Leung.
‘The Fabelmans’
PG-13, 151 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Drama. A coming-of-age story about a young man’s discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves. Starring Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen.
‘Plane’
R, 107 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/thriller. Pilot Brodie Torrance saves passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. Starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and Lilly Krug.
‘A Man Called Otto’
PG-13, 126 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Comedy. When a lively young family moves in next door, grumpy widower Otto Anderson meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world upside down. Starring Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño and Rachel Keller.
‘The Whale’
R, 117 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Drama. An obese and reclusive English teacher tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink and Ty Simpkins.
‘M3GAN’
PG-13, 102 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Horror/thriller/sci-fi. M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences. Starring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Ronny Chieng.
‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’
PG, 102 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Animation/adventure/comedy. Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Starring voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
PG-13, 192 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Sci-Fi/adventure/action. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, the sequel begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’
PG-13, 131 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/adventure. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Starring Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly.
‘Elvis’
PG-13, 159 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Musical/drama. Elvis Presley rises to fame in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Maggie Gyllenhaal.