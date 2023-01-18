‘Missing’

PG-13, 111 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Drama/thriller/mystery. When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers … and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers she never really knew her at all. Starring Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida and Ken Leung.

‘The Fabelmans’

Recommended for you