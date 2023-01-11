‘Plane’

R, 107 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Action/thriller. Pilot Brodie Torrance saves passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When dangerous rebels take most of the passengers hostage, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare, an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. Starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and Lilly Krug.

‘A Man Called Otto’

Recommended for you