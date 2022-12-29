‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’

PG, 102 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Animation/adventure/comedy. Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Starring voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.

‘Babylon’

Recommended for you