Becoming windy with snow showers early, and a steadier snow developing later on. Areas of blowing snow. Morning high of 31F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%..
Tonight
Windy with snow showers before midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with most of the snow occurring this afternoon and
evening. Rapidly deteriorating conditions with a period of
snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour expected mid to late
afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind
chill values of 25 to 35 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely
quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero tonight through Friday night can cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM CST FRIDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest gales to 40 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at
a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, which will
rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Storm Warning, west
storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves to 8 ft
occasionally to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
CST Friday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 3 PM
this afternoon to 10 PM CST Saturday. For the Storm Warning,
from 3 AM to 10 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Falling snow and the gale to storm force
winds will result in periods of visibility less than 1/4 mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should remain in port and/or secure their vessel for
severe conditions.
Naomi Ackie stars as Whitney Houston in "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody."
PG-13, 144 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)Biography/drama/music. The joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time. Tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. Starring Naomi Achie, Ashton Sanders and Stanley Tucci.
‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’
PG, 102 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)Animation/adventure/comedy. Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. Starring voices of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Florence Pugh.
‘Babylon’
R, 189 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)Drama/comedy. Decadence, depravity and outrageous excess lead to the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers in 1920s Hollywood. Starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
PG-13, 192 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)Sci-Fi/adventure/action. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, the sequel begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver.
‘Violent Night’
R, 101 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)Holiday/action/comedy. An elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. Starring David Harbour, John Leguizamo and Edi Patterson.