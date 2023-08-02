‘Teenage Muntant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

PG, 99 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre) Comedy/animation. After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. Starring Nicolas Cantu and Shamon Brown Jr.

‘Meg 2: The Trench’

Recommended for you