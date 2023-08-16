‘Strays’

R, 93 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Comedy/adventure. When Reggie is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug, Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is. Starring voices of Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx.

‘Blue Beetle’

Recommended for you