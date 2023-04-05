Daily Journal staff report

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

PG, 92 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre) Animation/adventure/comedy. With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world. Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black.

