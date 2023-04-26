‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’
PG-13, 106 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Family. At 11, Margaret is moving to a new town and beginning to contemplate everything about life, friendship and adolescence. Starring Abby Ryder Fortson and Rachel McAdams.
‘Beau Is Afraid’
R, 97 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Comedy/horror. From Ari Aster, director of Hereditary and Midsommar. From his darkest fears comes the greatest adventure. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Amy Ryan.
‘Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World’
PG-13, 128 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Biography/drama. From Olympic Gold medalist to World Heavyweight champion, boxer George Foreman leads a remarkable life. He finds his faith, retires and becomes a preacher. When financial hardship hits his family and church, George steps back in the ring and regains the championship at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history. Starring Khris Davis and Forest Whitaker.
‘Come Out in Jesus Name: Deliverance Edition’
NR, 121 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Faith. Following a startling chain of events, the most controversial pastor in America, Greg Locke, took a 180-degree turn from his mainstream religious traditions and led his church to the brink of revival. He and a diverse group of unconventional preachers then began to spark the most important awakening in the history of the Christian Church — through the most unlikely means – by casting out demons. This fiery film documents the beginnings of their journey.
‘Evil Dead Rise’
R, 97 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Horror/thriller. A woman finds herself in a fight for her life when an ancient book gives birth to bloodthirsty demons that run amok in a Los Angeles apartment building. Starring Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland.
‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’
R, 123 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre) Action/thriller. During the war in Afghanistan, a local interpreter risks his own life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim.
‘Renfield’
R, 93 mins. (Meadowview Theatre) Comedy/horror. Renfield, the tortured aide to his narcissistic boss, Dracula, is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding. However, after centuries of servitude, he’s ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of the Prince of Darkness. Starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult.
‘The Pope’s Exorcist’
PG-13, 103 mins. (Meadowview Theatre) Horror/thriller. Father Gabriele Amorth, chief exorcist of the Vatican, uncovers a centuries-old conspiracy while investigating a young boy’s terrifying possession. Starring Russell Crowe and Franco Nero.
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
PG, 92 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre) Animation/adventure/comedy. With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world. Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black.
‘Air’
R, 112 mins. (Meadowview Theatre) Drama. Sonny Vaccaro and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis.
‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’
PG-13, 134 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10) Action/adventure. A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Sophia Lillis.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
R, 169 mins. (Paramount Theatre) Action/thriller. John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Starring Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgard and Laurence Fishburne.