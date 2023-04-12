...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
THIS EVENING...
* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.
* Timing...11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
R, 93 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)Comedy/horror.
Renfield, the tortured aide to his narcissistic boss, Dracula, is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding. However, after centuries of servitude, he’s ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of the Prince of Darkness. Starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult.
‘The Pope’s Exorcist’
PG-13, 103 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)Horror/thriller. Father Gabriele Amorth, chief exorcist of the Vatican, uncovers a centuries-old conspiracy while investigating a young boy’s terrifying possession. Starring Russell Crowe and Franco Nero.
‘Mafia Mamma’
R, 101 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)Comedy/crime. A suburban American woman inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire and, guided by the Firm’s trusted consigliere, defies everyone’s expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business. Starring Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci.
‘Sweetwater’
PG-13, 112 mins. (Paramount Theatre)Animation/adventure/comedy. In the fall of 1950, Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton forever changed the game of basketball when he entered the NBA. The story of the first African American to land a contract to play in the NBA. Starring Everett Osborne, Cary Elwes and Jeremy Piven.
‘Suzume’
PG, 122 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)Animation/adventure. Suzume, 17, lost her mother as a little girl. On her way to school, she meets a mysterious young man. But her curiosity unleashes a calamity that endangers the entire population of Japan, and so Suzume embarks on a journey to set things right. Starring Nanoka Hara and Hokuto Matsumura.
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
PG, 92 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)Animation/adventure/comedy. With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world. Starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black.
‘Air’
R, 112 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)Drama. Sonny Vaccaro and Nike pursue basketball rookie Michael Jordan, creating a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture. Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis.
‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’
PG-13, 134 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10)Action/adventure. A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Sophia Lillis.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
R, 169 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)Action/thriller. John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. Starring Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgard and Laurence Fishburne.