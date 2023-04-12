‘Renfield’

R, 93 mins. (Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre) Comedy/horror.

Renfield, the tortured aide to his narcissistic boss, Dracula, is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding. However, after centuries of servitude, he’s ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of the Prince of Darkness. Starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult.

