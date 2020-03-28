The spreading coronavirus canceled several touring performances from A-list musical artists, but those acts have found a new venue: their living rooms.
John Legend, Bono, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pink, John Mayer, Keith Urban and more have held virtual concerts from their homes as the world continues to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.
“I mean, we don’t normally do concerts live from our house in a robe,” Legend told The Associated Press late Tuesday, hours after performing a nearly hour-long concert that streamed on Facebook and Instagram Live. “This is a cool way to connect with people and make them feel some kind of love and intimacy and connection, even though they have to be stuck at home.
“So many people are dealing with a lot of stress right now, trauma, anxiety, all those things. And they don’t know what to do. And a lot of musicians and artists and entertainers are unable to go out and do the thing that we do best, which is perform live at venues with lots of people,” he added. “So, we’re trying to find ways to stay in touch with people and give them some love.”
The piano-playing superstar took requests from fans as he crooned from his living room as he does at one of his typical live concerts. Legend’s performance was in support of the World Health Organization’s newly launched online concert series “Together at Home,” created in an effort to fight the coronavirus, which causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people but can be severe in some cases, especially for older adults and those with existing health problems. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, and those with more severe illness could need six weeks to recover.
Others have found creative ways to communicate with their fans, some homebound because of school closings and others working from home.
Miley Cyrus launched a daily Instagram live talk show called “Bright Minded: Live with Miley” (1:30 p.m.) to offer viewers some positivity and comfort. One show featured singer-actress Demi Lovato.
Rolling Stone magazine, which closed its offices, similar to many other companies to prevent the virus from spreading, launched the new IGTV performance series “In My Room.” The first performance featured Brian Wilson, of the Beach Boys, performing “In My Room” as well as other classic songs; episodes will be released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 p.m.
Former One Direction singer Niall Horan, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Rob Thomas, JoJo, Christine and the Queens, Yungblud, David Foster and Katharine McPhee also have joined the music community by livestreaming directly to fans. Neil Young even is planning to jump on board.
Legend, who has been working on new music, still might release the songs this spring as folks are homebound.
“I have a bunch of new music that’s already almost done. We just have to mix it, which won’t require a lot of group contact. So, I think we can get a lot of that out to people sooner rather than later,” he said.
“We have to decide as a music community if we’re going to let the fact that we can’t go out and physically promote it stop us from putting it out. And I tend to think we should put stuff out.”
Legend is also in the middle of figuring out if his U.S. tour, which is expected to launch in August, still will go on.
The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner compared current times to a film when aliens attack and “the whole earth comes together.”
“This is one of those things that all of us are facing as a global community. And it doesn’t discriminate based on what nation we live in or what race we are. And we have to come together as a community and do what we need to do to help each other get through it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!