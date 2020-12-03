Now through Dec. 10, Kankakee County residents can contact The Salvation Army to receive an Angel Tree tag. In years past, tags had been available at a storefront location. This year, sponsors can instead receive tags by contacting Lt. Makayla Parnell at makayla.parnell@usc.salvationarmy.org or 815-933-8421 ext. 1102.
Participants with a tag can purchase Christmas gifts for their sponsored child and bring the unwrapped gifts, with the tag attached, to The Salvation Army, 148 N. Harrison Ave. Kankakee, IL 60901.
Until Dec. 10, gifts can be dropped off every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and on Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The Angel Tree program allows sponsors to purchase gifts for children whose families are in need. Angel Tree tags represent a real child in Kankakee County, their specific wishes and their sizes. For more information on Angel Tree tags, or other questions regarding The Salvation Army’s Assistance Programs, visit the Salvation Army Kankakee’s Facebook page, sakankakee.org or contact Lt. Makayla Parnell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!