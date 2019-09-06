Daily Journal staff report
Marco Mendoza is checking into The Looney Bin in Bradley on Saturday.
The veteran bass guitarist, whose career began in 1989, has recorded and performed with several rock acts, including Thin Lizzy, Ted Nugent and Whitesnake.
As a solo artist, he’s released three albums, the most recent being “Viva La Rock” in 2018.
In support of his latest album, Mendoza is performing his solo work in the U.S. for the first time ever, and The Looney Bin is one of his sixs tops.
Mendoza’s first U.S. tour includes three stops in Illinois, two stops in Texas and one stop each in Arizona and California.
Medoza will perform alongside Jimmy Degrasso on drums and Conrado Pesinato on guitar.
Chicago-based rock band Teeze will open the show.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the show scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at The Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.
General admission tickets are $15; VIP admission is $25.
Tickets can be purchased online through Outhouse Tickets.
As always, shows at The Looney Bin are for those ages 21 and older.
For more information, find The Looney Bin on Facebook.
