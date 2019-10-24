Daily Journal staff report
The first ever Juried Art Exhibition “The Harvest View” opened Thursday at Harvest View, 100 Harvest View Lane in Herscher. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 30.
The exhibition features work of 18 local and regional artists. In the exhibition, artists were challenged to create their personal interpretation of the celebration of harvest. On display are a wide array of media, including digital photography, oil, acrylic, ink and mixed media. Many works are available for purchase.
Juror for the exhibition was Jean Janssen, a local fine artist who taught studio art classes at Kankakee Community College for 23 years, retiring in 2018. She is a juried member of the Tall Grass Art Association and the Elmhurst Artist Guild. She shows work in regional and state juried art exhibits, including Gallery Seven in Lockport, The Galesburg Civic Art Center in Galesburg and the Old Courthouse Arts Center in Woodstock.
All proceeds from the exhibition go to support the residents’ activity program at Harvest View.
For more information, visit harvestviewliving.com/events.
