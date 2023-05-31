The Curiosity Cube

The Curiosity Cube is a 22-foot-by-10-foot, retrofitted shipping container turned interactive mobile science lab traveling the U.S., Canada and Europe.

 Millipore Sigma

Can a shipping container increase access to hands-on STEM education?

This is the goal of the Curiosity Cube, a 22-foot-by-10-foot, retrofitted shipping container turned interactive mobile science lab traveling the U.S., Canada and Europe.

With three interactive experiments led by real-life MilliporeSigma scientists, students will use virtual reality, digital microscopes and other scientific tools to learn about different types of contamination.

