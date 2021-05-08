We all should be showering our mothers and mother figures with love today, but it’s important to remember what we learned from our TV moms along the way. I often say most of what I’ve learned has come from television and movies.
Whether or not that’s a good thing, I feel sitcom moms are in a category all their own and should be acknowledged for their inadvertent parenting of me. I’d like to celebrate May 9 by honoring nine of the best sitcom moms of all-time.
• Lisa Landry, “Sister, Sister”: This mom is fabulous and hilarious, but most of all, she was fun. They say be a parent, not a friend, but Lisa Landry (Jackée Harry) found the balance between both as she was mom not only to her daughter, Tia, but also to Tia’s biological and also-adopted sister, Tamara. Also, she had a really cool kiosk in the mall and made Tia and Tamara’s prom dresses. How sweet.
• Maggie Seaver, “Growing Pains”: Mama Seaver (Joanna Kerns) blazed a trail for mothers of the ’80s as she went back to work as a reporter while husband, Jason (Alan Thicke), was the stay-at-home dad. Though she loved her work, her family always came first.
• Carol Brady, “The Brady Bunch”: Mrs. Brady is the iconic sitcom mom. Played by the late, great Florence Henderson, Carol introduced us to blended families while teaching us to never play ball in the house. But, it’s worth mentioning Alice was a major maternal figure in the household.
• Kitty Forman, ”That ’70s Show”: Played by the hilarious Debra Jo Rupp, Kitty was the quintessential ’70s mom who played a mother figure to her son’s friends who frequented her house.
• Claire Huxtable, “The Cosby Show”: Claire Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad) showed ‘80s moms can be just as successful as ‘80s dads — all while still being a hands-on parent. She also had amazing clothes, so that’s a win right there.
• Elyse Keaton, “Family Ties”: Another ’80s trailblazer, Elyse Keaton (Meredith Baxter) instilled in her children it is important to fight for the changes they would like to see in the world.
• Fran Fine, “The Nanny”: Played by Fran Drescher, Fran Fine (who, spoiler, didn’t become a mother until later in the series) was the nanny to three young kids who had lost their mom. She proved how important a mother figure can be, even if not biological.
• Judy Miller, “Still Standing”: Jami Gertz played sarcastic Judy Miller on this former CBS sitcom. While she and her husband, Bill (Mark Addy), often were getting into hijinks, they were teaching their kids important lessons of what not to do.
• Angela Bower, “Who’s the Boss?” Despite questionable fashion decisions, Angela (Judith Light), was a divorced mother of one who ran her own advertising agency while co-parenting with housekeeper Tony Micelli (Tony Danza). Honorable mention to Mona (Angela’s mom, played by the late Katherine Helmond), who was the actual boss of that household and showed grandmas still can be cool.