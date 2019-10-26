Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT. FOR KENDALL...LAKE...LA SALLE...WILL...DE KALB...GRUNDY...KANKAKEE...KANE...MCHENRY...DUPAGE...COOK AND BOONE COUNTIES... AT 1254 AM CDT...DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THAT RAINFALL RATES CONTINUE TO FALL, AND RAINFALL WILL SLOWLY BE ENDING FROM WEST TO EAST OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. HOWEVER, SURFACE OBSERVATIONS AND SPOTTER REPORTS INDICATE THAT UPWARDS OF TWO TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN FELL EARLIER THIS EVENING. THIS HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE TO CAUSE EXCESSIVE RUNOFF AND FLOODING, MAINLY ACROSS UNDERPASSES, LOW SPOTS, POOR DRAINAGE AREAS, AND VIADUCTS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CHICAGO, AURORA, JOLIET, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, WAUKEGAN, CICERO, HAMMOND, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN AND MOUNT PROSPECT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&