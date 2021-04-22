The Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will be presenting the Run for Autism 5K/Mile Walk (formerly known as the Kilbride Classic) on June 20.
Being an art gallery who specializes in supporting those with Autism, Merchant Street Gallery wants to incorporate art into the event. The organization is doing so through a t-shirt design contest.
Artwork must be original work of the artist presenting it for entry. Submitted artwork becomes property of the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism and can be used at their discretion for the purpose of promoting the Run this year and in future years.
Artwork submissions are being accepted from now until April 26. Last year’s winner was Izzabella Kaluzny.
No photographs will be accepted as designs. Drop off, mail or email artwork to the gallery at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant Street, Kankakee, IL 60901 or info@merchantstreetartgallery.org. Include artist’s name, address, phone number and age.
Online voting will go live April 30 and voting will close at midnight on May 9. The winner will be announced on Merchant Street Gallery’s website May 12. A $25 Prize will be presented to the winning artist.