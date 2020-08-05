KANKAKEE — Musicians from the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra are planning a series of mini-concerts to be held in Kankakee public parks on two Sundays in August.
The events are designed to lift community spirits and bring exposure to the symphony, all while adhering to coronavirus restrictions.
Allan Dennis, director and conductor of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra, says the events are in line with this year’s symphony theme “Music Brings Us Together.”
“I’ve always wanted to get our music out into the parks,” Dennis said. “People will see that we have a wonderful orchestra. This is going to be a great event. The Beatles, show tunes — if you like music, any kind of music, this is going to be enjoyable.”
Called Family Sunday Soirees, the concerts are planned for Sunday, Aug. 9, and Sunday, Aug. 23, and will feature quartets, quintets and soloists.
All the events are free, but Dennis said freewill donations are accepted. To attend, you must download a ticket from kvso.org as audience size will be limited to 40 people. Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order allows for 50 people at a gathering, which in the case of these concerts will include the performers.
All are outdoor concerts. Patrons are asked to bring their own chairs. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!