Friends and family cheer on Jamie Freedlund, of Bourbonnais, as she runs the final mile of a marathon distance with her husband, Gary, left, in 2020 in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the passing of their daughter, Mattea.
A Superhero 5K is happening at 9 a.m. Saturday at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais. The cost to participate is $30. A Kids Run is at 10 a.m. for kids 10 years old and younger. The fee is $15 for each Kids Run participant and includes a tote bag and running award. Registration and race information can be found at runforjoy.org.
Costumes are encouraged. Awards will be given for the Top 3 best times in each age category, best individual costume, best group/family costume and best kid’s costume.
Proceeds from the event benefit Mattea’s Joy, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to comfort families with sick children.
“Families need care, connection and community when they are navigating the challenges of having a hospitalized child,” said Jamie Freedlund, cofounder of Mattea’s Joy. “They are not alone. That’s why it’s our mission to bring little moments everyday that bring joy and hope.”
Mattea’s Joy serves monthly meals for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago and also at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.
It coordinates care packages for local families who are transferred to Comer from Riverside Medical Center as well as St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. The group also provides snack boxes and care items such as fuzzy socks, cellphone chargers or clothing for families at Comer.
Perry Farm grounds are handicapped accessible, and restrooms are available on site.
For more information about Mattea’s Joy or this event, go to runforjoy.org.