For area live blues music lovers, Tuesday’s Friends of the Blues show with Jim Suhler and Monkey Beat at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club is the final show of 2019.
There are four things you shouldn’t pass up: food, clothing, shelter and a chance to see Jim Suhler and Monkey Beat live and in person. Of those four, the one that is getting hardest to come by is a date with Suhler and his three-piece backing band.
As George Thorogood’s guitar player, Suhler is busy with GT’s touring schedule. So, it is indeed a rare treat to have this show opportunity.
Picked as “Best Blues Guitarist for 2017” by The Dallas Observer, Suhler will be making his fifth area appearance for the Friends of the Blues with his band Monkey Beat at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Suhler is known for his no-holds-barred approach to blues-inspired rock ‘n’ roll roots music. Suhler is a member of BUDDY, Texas’s oldest music magazine’s Texas Tornado Hall of Fame.
Kankakee area blues fans have been captivated by the Dallas native through past rousing performances. When Suhler gets in his zone, he is in his bliss. With amazing energy, Suhler’s passion shines through in every performance.
Backed by veteran sidekick Shawn Phares on keyboards and accordion, Beau Chadwell on drums and Patrick Smith on bass and backup vocals, Suhler’s playing can become a swirling storm of licks and sounds, but it’s more precise than chaotic.
Suhler’s original songs range from the bone rattling “Shake” to young and wild escapades in “Mexicali Run” to up-tempo Blues in “I Declare” to the swirling-stew intro of “Every Dog Has It’s Day.”
One song will have a very modern sound and still capture a raw feel. Then, the mood will change drastically with a roadhouse boogie with real honky-tonk piano courtesy of Phares, the longtime keyboardist and accordionist.
For the final show of Season 13, the Friends feel lucky. If you love guitar-driven blues-rock, you owe it to yourself to see this band. Blasting out hot Texas Blues Rock for more than 20 years, Suhler and his band will be tearing up the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club and making wannabe guitar players lay their axes down. Advice: Get there early.
As always, the general public is invited to this concert event, and food will be available for purchase.
