The first ever Street Fair at Northfield Square will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. The event, planned and hosted by Bennett-Curtis Catering of Grant Park, will feature food, music, vendors and summertime fun. Admission is free.
“I saw an opportunity to promote locally owned and operated businesses like ours and also support the community,” said Street Fair event coordinator Scott Zizic, of Bennett-Curtis House.
“We have been a member of this community and a family owned and operated business for over 27 years,” Zizic said. “We always look forward to being a part of community events and catering for events, businesses and individuals. This will also bring a new, fun family-friendly free event to the area.”
The idea came about after the very successful Community Arts Council Strawberry Jazz Fest was held at the mall this year for the first time.
“Many of the vendors (at the Strawberry Fest) expressed wanting to host another event at the mall,” Zizic said. “After working on ideas for what sort of event we would like to present, dates that would not conflict with other large community events and getting feedback from vendors and business owners, I moved forward with the idea and produced The Street Fair at Northfield Square.”
The event will feature food vendors outside in the parking lot centered around the entertainment tent with live music from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Little Johnny and The Houserockers will perform during the first event. They play “real Chicago blues with a rockin’ twist.” The band is led by John Moore, who has been playing the Chicago blues scene since 1999. His current lineup is a three-piece power trio.
“I have played in the area often,” said Little Johnny, from Manteno. “Kankakee folks love live music, and I love to play. There is nothing better than live music, performed outside in the summer.”
Fans can expect, “A rockin’ blues show, not a stuffy old blues band,” said Johnny.
Future Street Fair at Northfield Square music will also include KGB Band Aug. 18 and Matt Yeager Sept. 15.
More than 10 food vendors will serve their house specialties, including barbecue pulled pork, brisket and sausage, grilled on-site favorites such as burgers and brats, Filipino foods, egg rolls, tropical sno, ice cream and more.
Food vendors include Bennett-Curtis Catering, Bamboo Island Snack Shack, The Neighborhood Kitchen, Que It Up BBQ, Squeals on Wheels and Sweet Street.
A group of more than 60 crafters, artists, business professionals and non-profit groups will make up the vendors market.
“This is a family-friendly community event featuring locally owned and operated businesses and vendors and entertainers,” Zizic said.
For more information to participate in the vendor market for the next Street Fair, visit forms.gle/f1DRWkM1rS3jubVz9 or email streetfair19@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!