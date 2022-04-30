After being canceled for two years by the pandemic, the Strawberry Jazz Festival will return for the first time since 2019. Organized by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, the event will be June 5 at Northfield Square mall.
“It’s exciting because we’ve missed all of these people, and it’ll be great to get reacquainted and get back to doing what we do,” said Bonnie Brewer, the council’s secretary.
“It’s kind of been empty not being able to fulfill our purpose the last two years.”
As the title indicates, the day will be filled with strawberries — in the form of pie, ice cream, shortcakes, chocolate-covered and more — and jazz.
There will be an outdoor stage for the larger and louder jazz bands. The Kings of Dixie, one of the first groups to ever perform at the Strawberry Jazz Festival, will return.
Jazz bands from several area schools have been invited to perform as well as a faculty trio from Olivet Nazarene University.
Inside, there will be smooth jazz performers on center stage, and local performers will be on the community stage.
“We have a wide variety of jazz that people will be able to sit and listen to,” said Brewer.
Additionally, the day will feature 100 vendors. There will be artists selling handcrafted pieces, as well as community organizations with informational booths.
Outside vendors will include food trucks. Currently, there are nine confirmed food trucks and the council is working to expand up to 13.
There will be an outdoor food court area, filled with food trucks, outside of the former Carson’s women’s store in the west parking lot. That also will serve as the main entrance to the indoor portion of the event.
The festival began in 1981, 14 years after the CAC was first founded.
Initially, the event was just the Strawberry Festival and jazz did not become a component until the early 2000s. Prior to the 2019 event, the festival was held at Small Memorial Park.
With the way the event has continued to grow, the CAC plans to continue holding the festival at the mall.
Taylor Leddin is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, Leddin was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global and has appeared on The Jam. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.