After a year of cancellations thanks to COVID-19, many held out hope that 2021 would be different. And so far, local event organizers seem to think it will be and are pushing ahead with planning their festivities.
Recently, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association and the Kankakee County Museum got the ball rolling with their announcements of upcoming festivals — the 10-Minute Play Festival and the annual Rhubarb Festival.
And now the Kankakee area continues to see rays of light on the prospects for even more summer festivals and events, including the annual Strawberry Jazz Festival and Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair.
Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, Arts Center of Kankakee County and Northfield Square Mall will be hosting this year’s strawberry festival at the Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais.
Starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6, the event will feature more than 80 artists and crafters offering handmade items including jewelry, paintings, crochet, printed photographs, paper craft, pottery, fiber art, stained glass, garden art, needlework, woodworking, bird houses, authors, fishing tackle, pet items and more.
To keep with the strawberry theme, there will also be specialty vendors selling jams, jellies, farm-fresh produce, drink mixes, and dips and mixes. The Girl Scouts will offer “Strolling Strawberries” in either the plain or dipped variety.
Thirteen food trucks are set to be on-hand selling a variety of food from burgers to tacos to barbecue. There will also be strawberry pie, strawberry shortcake, strawberry ice cream and strawberry pulled pork barbecue.
Also featured will be a kids’ creativity zone with free and fee-based activities; live entertainment of jazz, instrumentalists, singers, dancers, children’s choir, gospel, folk, traditional and theatre performances sampling on upcoming productions.
For more information, visit the event page on Facebook or email cack3events@gmail.com.
Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair
The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will once again host Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair, a summer market, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo and Outdoor Pavilion, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee.
This event is being planned in close cooperation with the Kankakee County Health Department. Any COVID mitigations required at the time of the event, including mask requirements, will be followed.
Les Artisans has a tradition of bringing the best in handmade items to Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of vetted and curated artists and fine crafters. These artisans will offer a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points, including wall art, stained glass, fiber arts, quilts, woodcrafts, upcycled and recycled vintage, jewelry, seasonal décor, painted glass and wood, handmade bath products and much more.
Baked goods, lunch items and coffee from Turtle Acres will be also available. There is plenty of parking and booths will be spaced to allow for social distancing. Admission is free, however, a small donation at the door to help cover the costs of the event will be accepted.
Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair booth rentals raise funds for the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s Le Tourneau Home Museum, Log Schoolhouse Restoration and Adrian Richard Heritage Preserve in Bourbonnais.
For more information about Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair, contact coordinator Ellen Stringer at 815-935-5278 or lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com.
