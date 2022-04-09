Local Faces: Still I Rise

Still I Rise is made up of local volunteers working to serve the community of Kankakee County.

 Courtesy of Still I Rise

From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rigo’s Place, 164 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Still I Rise will be hosting an outreach event titled “Building Community, Raising Funds and Gaining Trust.”

Keynote speakers will share their reasons for supporting Still I Rise and will encourage businesses, individuals, organizations and more to do the same.

Appetizers and beverages will be provided, and RSVPs requested at 815-414-9614.

— Daily Journal staff report

Recommended for you