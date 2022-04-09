Still I Rise hosting community outreach event Tuesday Daily Journal staff report Apr 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Still I Rise is made up of local volunteers working to serve the community of Kankakee County. Courtesy of Still I Rise Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rigo’s Place, 164 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Still I Rise will be hosting an outreach event titled “Building Community, Raising Funds and Gaining Trust.”Keynote speakers will share their reasons for supporting Still I Rise and will encourage businesses, individuals, organizations and more to do the same.Appetizers and beverages will be provided, and RSVPs requested at 815-414-9614.— Daily Journal staff report Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Showered with love Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Showered with love Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet CALENDAR Best Bets: Week of April 6-12 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of April 6-12 Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of Events: April 6-12 Daily Journal staff report Apr 6, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles OVER EASY: Living the dream How to choose a Medicare Advantage plan Gay man wishes he had straight male friends Stocking up ahead of commodity increases 4 ways to make safe, problem-free, homemade fabric softener Don’t waste your time or money if you’re not serious Surprisingly useful ways to use dryer sheets around the house Friend traumatized after woman's shocking murder No more sleeping through the alarm and more handy tips Lengthy marriage now includes threats and ill will Son gradually turns away from mom 3 reasons I cook (and bake!) with sunshine How to replace lost US Savings Bonds and other highly useful tips and tricks Local Faces Local faces: March 19, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 19, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people in March. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife