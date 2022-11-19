...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5
ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5
ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — From 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 9, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host a Mobile Senior Safety Fair at 100 Westwood Oaks Court, Kankakee, in partnership with Riverside (Westwood) Senior Life Communities and Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.
Admission is free as are refreshments. There will be speakers, vendors, prizes and more. For more information, go to k3sao.com/seniors.