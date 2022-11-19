Jim Rowe (copy)

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

 Courtesy of Michael Hammond Photography

KANKAKEE — From 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 9, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host a Mobile Senior Safety Fair at 100 Westwood Oaks Court, Kankakee, in partnership with Riverside (Westwood) Senior Life Communities and Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater.

Admission is free as are refreshments. There will be speakers, vendors, prizes and more. For more information, go to k3sao.com/seniors.

