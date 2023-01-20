Daily Journal logo

The Illinois Department on Aging now is accepting nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame, open to adults aged 65 and older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts and the labor force.

“When I think about the people of Illinois, a couple of words come to mind: kindness, generosity, ingenuity and perseverance. Each year, my administration is proud to honor four older adults who embody these values through service, education, arts and labor by inducting them into the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker in a news release.

“Whether you know a teacher who goes above and beyond for their students or a community member who you can always find out and about lending a hand to others, we want to hear about the seniors in your life that make Illinois, Illinois.”

