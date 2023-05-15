Together, they have combined to serve nearly 50 years at St. Patrick Church in Kankakee, and 100 years overall in their priestly ministry. In April, parishioners celebrated their long service to the church — and to parish families.

The church was filled for the jubilarian Mass recognizing Fr. John Peeters, CSV, and his 40 years of priesthood, and Fr. Donald Wehnert, CSV, and his 60 years of priesthood. Peeters has led the parish as pastor since 2007, while Wehnert served 12 years as parochial vicar (from 1982-1989 and again from 1997-2002), and has lived in residence at the parish since his retirement in 2002.

The special occasion drew many Viatorians from the area, including Fr. Robert M. Egan, CSV, Superior General of the Viatorians, as well as Fr. Mark Francis, CSV, Provincial, and Bishop Christopher Glancy, CSV, all to concelebrate. They were joined on the altar by Fr. Matthew Pratscher, Pastor of St. John Paul II Parish in Kankakee, and Fr. Vern Arseneau, chaplain of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Kankakee and Bradley native.

