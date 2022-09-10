The St. Anne Pumpkin Festival is back and offers four days of fall-themed fun. Beginning Thursday, there will be a rummage sale, pumpkin decorating and kids scarecrow painting at the park followed by judging of the scarecrows.
On Friday, the rummage sale continues. The beer tent opens at 4 p.m., and The Office Too will be serving food. At 5 p.m. will be a live performance by The Silhouettes, followed by the 7 p.m. lighted parade. At 8 p.m., live entertainment continues with the John David Daily Band. End the night with s’mores in the bank parking lot.
Saturday will include a blood drive, craft and food vendors, hand waxing with electronic animal rides and jazz band performances. There will be a town-wide scavenger hunt, a kid zone, Power Wheels race and derby, and the beer tent opens at noon. Live music Saturday includes The Carla Denise Band and the South Side Social Club.
The day also includes bingo, the 2 p.m. Grand Pumpkin Parade, a road apple derby, bags tournament, performance from Dance in the Light, SAPD Chief and K-9 demonstration, touch-a-truck, fireworks and more s’mores.
From 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday is the St. Anne Fireman’s Breakfast at the fire station. The day includes an auto show, craft and food vendors, worship service, kid zone, hand waxing with electronic animal rides, truck pulls, a talent show, bingo, a performance from Sensei Steve, a pie-eating contest and raffles.
Food vendors for the event include Oberweis Ice Cream, F&F Concession Lemon Shake Ups, Que It Up BBQ, Rich’s Italian Beef, Honey’s, Balassone’s Pizza, Gonzales Tacos, Sweet & Sour, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Essential Smoothies and Brew Head Espresso.