The St. Anne Pumpkin Fest kicks off Thursday with a “Hometown Heroes” theme.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, there will be pumpkin decorating at the park. At 7:30 p.m., there will be scarecrow judging.
At 4 p.m. Friday, the beer tent opens, and at 5:30 p.m. is the bike, golf cart and UTV lighted parade. At 7 p.m. is the Princess Pageant in the gym of St. Anne Grade School, followed by an 8 p.m. performance on the east stage by Matt Yeager & the South Side Social Club.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, craft and food vendors open, the softball tournament begins with Youth Group Concessions and the SAGS & SACHS Jazz Band, directed by Daniel Lesch, will perform on the main stage.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Princess and her Court will appear on the main stage, and the kiddie tractor pull will take off. The Kid Zone also will be open.
At 11 a.m. is the Power Wheels race, and at noon is the Switch It Up gaming truck, the weed whacker pull and the beer tent opens. At 12:30 p.m. is the Power Wheels derby.
At 1 p.m., the agility course opens, and at 2 p.m. is the Grand Pumpkin parade. At 3 p.m., Rick Cohen the Magician will perform on the main stage, and at 3:30 p.m., the St. Anne Fire Cadet bags tournament begins.
On the east stage at 6:30 p.m. is the teen dance, and at dusk there will be fireworks with Youth Group Concessions at the park. At 8 p.m., Heather Wagner performs on the east stage, followed by Andru Jamison.
From 6 to 11 a.m. Sunday is the St. Anne Fireman’s Breakfast, sponsored by Twisted Sisters. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the auto show on Station Street. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., craft and food vendors will be open.
At 9:30 a.m. there will be a worship service, and at 10 a.m., the Kid Zone opens. At 11 a.m. is the truck pull and from noon to 2 p.m. is the talent show on the main stage hosted by Daniel Lesch.
Also at noon is the pie throwing with heroes event, and at 12:30 p.m. is the pumpkin race. From 2 to 4 p.m. is the Coal Black Exotics Reptile Show on the main stage, and the day closes out at 5 p.m. with a 50/50 draw.
Food vendors include Oberweis, Gonzales Tacos, Honey’s Catering and Concession, Brother George’s BBQ and Ken Crite Que It Up.
For more information, call 815-295-5250.