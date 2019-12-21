The holiday season is a time of giving, but for Joe Hayward the giving season is year-round. Hayward, 83, of St. Anne, hand makes wooden toy pick-up trucks, tank trucks and car roadsters.
He keeps the wooden toys with him at all times, handing them out to children he sees.
“God gives everyone a talent,” Hayward said. “God gave me the talent to use my hand. God wants me to share that talent with others and I’m doing just that.”
His love for woodworking began as an eighth-grader at Lincoln Junior High School in Pontiac. In woodshop class, he made a “what not” shelf, a hanging wall shelf for collectibles, books and the like.
“After making a few things, I thought ‘boy I want to do this’,” Hayward said.
And he continued making wood projects in high school and later as an apprentice. He graduated as a master craftsman and, “that’s all I’ve ever done.”
Early in his career he worked for both Ford and Chrysler making full-size prototype models of cars – out of wood. He also constructed the New York to Washington Train and the first Abrams 6-foot-long battle tank, both out of wood.
As an adult, he opened his own woodworking business, making wooden models of leaf blowers, weed wackers, chainsaws, snow blowers, machine parts and even displays for advertising campaigns for clients such as Roper and A.O. Smith.
But it was during his apprenticeship that he learned his love of making toys and giving back. As an apprentice at Sundberg Ferar Industrial Design and Model Shop in Detroit, he worked with German woodworker Frederick Austinat.
“Fred made toy trains and always had train parts in his pocket,” Hayward said. “He would take a train piece out of his pocket and sand it while we were talking.”
When Austinat passed away 40 years ago, Hayward continued his legacy of making and giving away wooden toys, something he has done ever since.
Hayward began by making wooden trains and still does to this day. But it’s the wooden cars he enjoys making and giving away to children.
Using a drill press, band saw, thickness plane, planer, belt and disc sander and lathe, Hayward makes 25 of each of the toys pieces – the front end, cab, fenders, truck bed. He then assembles each truck or car.
He makes the toys in his wood shop just outside their home, working hours on end.
“I always know where he’s at,” said his wife, Kay.
This year alone, Hayward has made 180 toy trucks and cars to hand out.
Hayward gives out the wooden trucks and cars at places such as retail stores and doctors’ offices.
“When you go to a store and see a child sitting in the shopping cart wishing they were somewhere else, I’ll ask their parent if I can give the child one of my toys,” Hayward said. “Parents always ask me ‘how much is it?’ But you can’t put a price on seeing a child’s face light up when they receive a toy.”
Kay shared, “At a doctor’s office Joe gave a truck to a child in the waiting room. Later, his mom said that her son felt bad that day and that giving him a truck was the best thing that could have happened to him. These stories stick with you. It makes a difference.”
And in return, Hayward has received countless thank you cards and letters.
“You can sell $1,000 worth of stuff and then you’ll have $1,000 to spend,” he said. “But how much is a memory worth? You can’t put a price on memories. I’m not a rich man by any means, but in memories I am.”
He added, “You go through life and never know how many lives you touch.”
In his spare time, Hayward also makes larger walnut versions of the toy cars as well as other wood figures.
“I’ll continue on making toys for as long as I can,” he said. “The Lord gave me a gift. I’d better use it.”
