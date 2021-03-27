Last year, spring cleaning was less of a chore and more of an “I’m home all day, and I need to do this because it’s staring me in the face” kind of thing. We continue to have more time on our hands than usual, so sprucing up our living spaces is more of a priority than most springs before.
I’ve been spring cleaning for the purposes of clutter reduction and a general sense of cleanliness. As I’ve gone through drawers and cabinets and closets and bags, one thing has been a constant: “I should’ve used this before it was too late.”
What do I mean by that? Here’s an example. I have a hair product designed to not only protect your hair from the heat of a blow dryer but also to help expedite the drying process. I would use this sparingly as I wanted to save it for times I was truly in a rush, or special occasions when I wanted my hair to shine a little extra.
Well, I’ve had it for a few years and have used about half of the bottle. Here’s the thing about hair products — they expire. The smell changes, and the effectiveness lessens. So, I was forced to throw the bottle away, as it wasn’t going to do my hair any good.
In that moment, I regretted not using it the times when it was in its prime and would’ve benefited my hair. Why not use it all and buy more if you really like it?
This has been the same as trying to savor snacks and having them go stale, not overusing my favorite nail polish color and having it dry out or waiting for a “special occasion” to wear an outfit you love and completely forgetting you even bought said outfit for said occasion.
My point is, if you’re going to buy something, theoretically that means you like it. And, if you like it, use it. You’re saving clutter and saving yourself from wasting money.
As you go through all of your items for spring cleaning, toss what you don’t need, keep what you love and try to challenge yourself to use what you have before buying more of what you might not need.
When it comes to products such as the aforementioned hair spray, look into how to properly dispose of the contents.
This is a great opportunity to dig through closets and drawers in order to see what’s been hiding. Going through your items not only will help to clear out unneeded items and free up space, it also could inspire ways to redecorate.
Maybe you’ll come across a brightly colored throw you forgot you had that would add a pop of spring color to the living room.
Or, maybe you’ll get lucky and will find a $20 bill in a purse you haven’t used in years.
The best way to go about spring cleaning is to do it in “re” format: reduce (throw away), recycle, repurpose, redecorate or redistribute (donate).
Happy spring cleaning.
