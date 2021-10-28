Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by 1000 PM CDT this evening. && ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until Sunday morning... The Flood Advisory continues for Kankakee River from confluence with Iroquois River downstream to confluence with the Illinois River, including the Wilmington gauge. * Until Sunday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 5.1 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.2 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river. &&