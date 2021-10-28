EDITOR'S NOTE: Spooky Skate had originally been scheduled for Oct. 30 and was reported with that date and an earlier start time. It has been moved to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 and the following reflects information for the Friday night event.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, the Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena will be hosting a Spooky Skate event. Skate the night away (if you dare) and dress to impress in a Halloween costume to enter the costume contest and get free skate rental.
For those not in costume, skate rental is $4. The cost of admission for adults (ages 12 and up) is $7, for kids (11 and under) the cost is $5. For a skate aide/walker, the cost is $4.
The ice arena is located at 1601 River Road, Kankakee. For more information, call 815-939-1946.