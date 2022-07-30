By Taylor Leddin-McMaster

LIMESTONE — In 1922, a group of women living in south Limestone decided the lack of socialization opportunities was enough, and it was time to take matters into their own hands. The result was the South Limestone Social Circle, and that creation has sustained 100 years as of this month.

Celebrating the centennial at the home of third-generation member, and current president, Nancy Oster, eight of the 13 members gathered together for the monthly meeting, which is held the second Thursday of each month. The meetings bounce between houses or are at restaurants or other local locations.

