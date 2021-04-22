At 8 p.m. April 23 to 25 and April 30 to May 2, Coal City High School (CCHS) will be presenting the musical “Something Rotten.” Due to the pandemic, the show has been modified to be performed outdoors with performances happening at 655 W. Division St., Coal City — east of the football grandstands.
CCHS theatre director Jack Micetich described the show as a musical comedy that is set in the Renaissance time period and follows the Bottom brothers as they try to write their next big hit to compete with Shakespeare. They go through turmoil and trouble and one of the brothers hires a Soothsayer to see the future in order to see what will be Shakespeare’s next hit.
“It touches on a little bit of everything and has a lot of musical references from other shows as they try to write this next big hit,” he said.
When selecting the show, they were looking for a show that would lend itself to being performed outdoors. They started looking from the angle of Shakespearian festivals with many of those having been performed outside.
The next element they looked at upon selection was the pandemic, and they wanted a show that would make people laugh. Micetich said that “Something Rotten” is certainly a show that is full of humor and laughter.
For CCHS’s fall play, Micetich and his team looked to Acting Out Theatre Company for advice on bringing a show outdoors. While it ultimately worked out, the director mentioned how different a regular play is versus a musical.
He feels that with the experience of the fall play and the help from Acting Out they will be in good shape for the upcoming musical performances.
“The stage that we built for our fall play was not necessarily equipped to handle 30 tap dancers dancing around the stage,” explained Micetich, who said that Acting Out recently retired pieces of an old stage and gifted those to the CCHS theatre department.
Because of the fact that lumber prices have been on the rise this could not have come at a better time for this theatre team. This allowed them to reallocate the lumber budget to the other lumber and plywood needed to make the stage come to life.
While creating a stage that will support the show — literally and figuratively — was an important component, Micetich explained that the show needs the live-audience element to truly soar. They will be selling socially-distanced pods that fit up to six people.
“There’s nothing that really compares to having that live audience piece,” he said.
Student actor Riley Nevin, who will be playing Shakespeare, has been nominated for best actor for Broadway in Chicago’s Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards. Nevin joins two Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School students Marcus McGee (best actor nominee) and Anna Stephens (best actress nominee) as a nominee for the annual awards.
For tickets, pod reservations and more information, visit bit.ly/CCTDTickets.