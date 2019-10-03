Daily Journal staff report
The annual Harvest Daze takes place this weekend on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The event is organized by the Iroquois County Historical Society, which raises funds throughout the year to keep the museum maintained and repaired.
Events begin Friday with a Woodworth-style fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Eat on-site or get an order to go.
Saturday begins with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. There will be craft vendors throughout the weekend and a vareity of food offered.
A ham and bean meal, prepared by members of ICGS will be availalbe from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Red Barn.
Entertainment throughout the day will include Lisa and Friends, Onarga Music Club, Ryan Leggott and Vern and Vern Denault.
Saturday will feature a cruise in with motorcycles, trucks and cars. Registration runs from 9 a.m. to noon with awards presented at 3 p.m. Entries will be judged with awards for the top 25 in several classes. The first 25 entries will receive dash plaques.
A freewill donation will be accepted with proceeds going to the ICHS and museum.
For more information on the cruise-in, contact organizer Mike Eastburn at 815-383-3824 or email mweastburn53@yahoo.com.
On Sunday, the tractor show will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the musuem grounds. David Hiles will once again organize the show. There is no charge to participate. For more information, contact Hiles at 815-383-4364.
Sunday’s entertainment will include Rusty Wheels Jammers, Todd Pheifer and the Jennings Street Band and the Newton County Community Band.
The big tent’s featured meal will be ham and beans prepared by the Sheldon United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fly Me To the Moon is this year’s Harvest Daze pumpkin decorating contest theme. Pumpkins can be created by individuals, organizations or groups and can be painted, carved and/or decorated. Entries must registered by 4 p.m. Thursday and must be in place by 10 a.m. Saturday. There is no charge to enter the contest.
There will also be a silent auction and lucky draw throughout the weekend.
For more information, call 815-432-2215 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!