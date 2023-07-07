Small Town Theatrics

This month, Small Town Theatrics in Coal City will present "Next to Normal."

Small Town Theatrics is gearing up for its 14th season, when it will be presenting the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Next to Normal.”

“Next to Normal,” a contemporary family drama, tells the story of the Goodmans, who from the outside appear to be just another normal suburban American family. But step inside their lives and you discover it’s far less than ideal. The musical focuses on one woman’s struggle with mental illness and the effect it has on her family.

Small Town’s production features a six-member cast led by Shannon Baer, as Diana Goodman, who takes the stage as a wife and mother who suffers from bipolar disorder and struggles with depression and delusions. Baer, of Coal City, previously was seen in Small Town’s productions of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Mary Poppins.”

