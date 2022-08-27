One more dance before summer turns to fall.

The 11th annual Shoe Fest will be held on Labor Day weekend (September 2 — 4) at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See in Manteno. Camp Shaw is a 200-acre venue with big tree shade, a creek, showers and bathrooms and family camping.

“This three-day camping event celebrates community and the creativity spirit that brings us together through art installations, yoga, and world renowned and local live music,” explained organizers in a news release.

