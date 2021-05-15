Clove Alliance logo

Clove Alliance is providing free virtual and in-person trainings to help companies stay updated with the latest labor laws, as well as working with businesses to create safe and inclusive working environments for all.

Daily Journal staff report

Every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. Clove Alliance hopes to continue to spread awareness in hopes of creating a safer and more victim-centered community.

All employers in the State of Illinois are required to provide one-hour of sexual harassment prevention training to all employees on a yearly basis. Clove Alliance is providing free virtual and in-person trainings to help companies stay updated with the latest labor laws, as well as working with businesses to create safe and inclusive working environments for all.

Upcoming training dates:

• Thursday, May 20 at 2 p.m. on Zoom

• Wednesday, June 16 at 6 p.m. at KCC

• Wednesday, July 1 at 10 a.m. on Zoom

• Tuesday, August 3 at noon at KCC

• Monday, August 9 at 2 p.m. At Clove Alliance Office (Watseka)

To register contact Clove Alliance’s Prevention team at prevention@clovealliance.org.