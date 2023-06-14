Nearly 200 people flocked to Cobb Park in Kankakee on June 11 for the first concert event of the summer. Hosted by Riverview Historic District, several music events happen at the park throughout the summer.

Next on the calendar is at 4 p.m. June 25 with Steve Martin performing bluegrass and Irish music. Food will be available for purchase from Knack Knack Food’s Here and Rebel Ice Cream.

Martin, of Morton Grove, has a Master’s degree in music education from VanderCook College of Music, is a performer, composer and an award-winning educator. He currently teaches elementary students instrumental music at Gurnee Christian Academy, and this year, he also will complete teaching 40 years straight at North Shore Adventist Academy in Chicago.

Recommended for you