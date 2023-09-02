Kankakee Public Library exterior
The Kankakee Public Library is located at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Daily Journal staff report

Every third Wednesday of the month, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey collaborate on TRIAD of Kankakee County, a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and local resource providers.

From 9:30-11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Kankakee Public Library, join a speaker from the Holocaust Museum as she shares her past and present experience as a Holocaust survivor.

