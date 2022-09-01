Coal City water tower

Coal City will host two community events in September. 

 Village of Coal City

Two community events are planned for September in Coal City, starting with the return of the fall festival. Later in the month will be the community-wide garage sale.

2ND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL

The Village of Coal City’s 2nd Annual Fall Fest will kick off Sept. 16 with a performance by the band Bad Choices, sponsored by Bob’s Advanced Auto, starting after the football game in the parking lot next to 625 S. Broadway.

