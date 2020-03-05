BRADLEY — The St. Patrick’s Day senior dinner will celebrate 31 years on March 10 as the annual event will be held at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.
The celebration is sponsored in part by the villages of Bradley and Bourbonnais, Bourbonnais Township and Bourbonnais Township Park District. It brings together Bourbonnais Township senior citizen residents ages 55 and older for an old-fashioned Irish dinner, entertainment and a night of fun.
Tickets are $7 and available for purchase at the Bourbonnais Township Park District Recreation Station, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley, or online at btpd.org.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The classic corned beef and cabbage dinner will be served at 5 p.m. followed by entertainment at 6 p.m.“The village of Bourbonnais is pleased to partner with the Bourbonnais Township, Bourbonnais Township Park District and village of Bradley to provide an evening of fun for seniors,” said Mayor Paul Schore in a news release. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone in their festive green.”
Seniors are encouraged to purchase tickets early as there are a limited 300 available. This event is offered to residents of Bourbonnais, Bradley and unincorporated Bourbonnais Township.
To learn more about this senior community event and additional information, visit villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/events.
