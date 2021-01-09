Daily Journal Staff Report
Show us what you’ve got! We’re looking for Couple Selfies for the upcoming February/March issue of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. The photos will be featured in the magazine’s Social Scene section, so grab your sweetie and send us a selfie. All will be entered to win a $50 gift card to Berkot’s.
Selfies can be submitted through a direct message to Lifestyles of Kankakee County on Facebook or emailed to tleddin@daily-journal.com.
